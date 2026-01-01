Spencer Pratt vows to leave Los Angeles if he loses mayoral bid

Spencer Pratt has insisted he plans to leave Los Angeles if he loses his bid for mayor.

The Hills alum made the vow dependent on how he performs in the 2 June primary and the 3 November election.

If he wins, Pratt plans to rebuild, after losing his home in last year's Palisades wildfire.

"I'm going to win the lawsuit against Gavin Newsom's state park, and with that money, if I'm the mayor of Los Angeles, I will rebuild," he told comedian Adam Carolla.

Pratt is suing California Governor Newsom and the State of California, alleging they were negligent in managing Topanga State Park, which fueled the rapid spread of the fire.

"If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya (Raman) gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in LA."

"I don't have a house. They burned it down," he declared when asked where he's currently living, adding, "I will not rebuild if these people are in charge, because what would I be putting money into?"

The Guy You Loved to Hate author, who launched his campaign in January, has recently been filming footage for a reality show about his run for the 44th mayor of Los Angeles.

Much of Pratt's campaign has focused on the devastating fires last year.

Last week, Grammy-winning music producer and composer, David Foster, and his Idol runner-up wife, Katharine McPhee, hosted a fundraiser for the would-be candidate at their home in the ritzy Los Angeles suburb of Brentwood Park.

The latest polls have Pratt neck-and-neck with Raman for a spot alongside primary frontrunner Bass on the November ballot.