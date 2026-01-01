The Mandalorian and Grogu's Jon Favreau has 'healthy concern' about AI in filmmaking

Jon Favreau has a "healthy concern" about artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

The Mandalorian and Grogu director acknowledged that technical advances can be "disruptive", but he thinks people should exercise caution when using them.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Favreau explained: "I have a healthy concern about what might come. I think each generation faces different challenges around technology; even positive technologies are disruptive.

"Trying to avoid innovation doesn’t seem to be a winning strategy, but helping to have transparency when using new technologies, understanding as best we could the ramifications of them, really thinking things through, and trying to be responsible - I think that’s important."

The Iron Man filmmaker added: "Life has improved, but there are always unintended consequences if anything novel is embraced without being thoughtful about it and being measured.

"And fortunately, there’s all different types of people, and we’re gonna have an ongoing conversation about how these things work their way through, so I think I share most people’s sense that we have a certain responsibility as we move into the next phase of whatever field we’re in.”

Favreau, 59, added that he likes to "try to stay up on [news regarding AI] as much as I can and try to understand it".

AI in Hollywood has been a hot topic in recent years, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, 61, has been vocal about being against it in filmmaking.

In October 2025, the three-time Academy Award winner declared he would "rather die" than use generative AI in his movies.

When asked if he used generative AI in his $120 million take on Frankenstein, del Toro said on an episode of NPR's Fresh Air podcast: "AI, particularly generative AI, I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested.

"I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak.

"The other day, somebody wrote me an email and said, 'What is your stance on AI?'

"My answer was very short. I said, 'I'd rather die.'"

Despite not being fond of AI, del Toro did see similar connections between the tech and the story of protagonist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).

Asked if AI "informed the movie in any way", the director explained: "It did, and it didn't.

"It didn't in the sense that my concern is not artificial intelligence but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst teachers.

"But I did want to have the arrogance of Victor be similar in some ways to the tech bros, you know?

"He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences, you know?

"And I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going."