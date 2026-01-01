Bob Odenkirk 'fell down' but carried on filming while shooting fight scenes in Normal

Bob Odenkirk has revealed that he fell down twice while shooting his fight scenes in Normal but he kept going because the falls felt right for his character.

The Better Call Saul actor established himself as an action star by playing a former assassin forced out of retirement in 2021's Nobody and its 2025 follow-up.

In the action-comedy Normal, Odenkirk plays a small-town sheriff with "less proficient" fighting skills, so he felt it was only right to include his accidental falls in the final cut and keep the fight scene going despite his mistake.

"This guy is a little clumsier than Hutch in Nobody. Hutch in Nobody is trained and even though he's rusty, once he gets going, he's good. But this character is not, even when he gets going," he explained after a recent screening of the film in London.

"There's two times in this movie where I actually fell down and we kept them in because when I fall down in a fight, it looks real because it is real!" he continued. "It just looks clumsy and like a human being and I love that so much so we keep it in and keep the fight going."

Odenkirk, 63, shared that he began training in stunt fighting for the first time eight years ago for Nobody and has "carried on" training ever since. Even though his character in Normal is clumsier, he has a similar fighting style to his Nobody persona.

"There are a lot of similarities. I don't have a lot of styles of fighting I can choose from. I have one: Don't quit, don't stop fighting," he quipped.

Elsewhere during the Q&A, director Ben Wheatley revealed that Odenkirk shaved his character's moustache off at the first available opportunity.

"When we finished the film, we'd done the last shot which I think was pouring water over that poor f**ker in the ice," he recalled. "Bob disappeared off, and then he was back on set, and the (moustache) had gone. It was gone straight away. Not a second more."

Normal, also starring Henry Winkler and Lena Headey, is now showing in U.K. cinemas.