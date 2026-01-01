Naomi Ackie loves working with directors who have specific visions

Naomi Ackie enjoys working with filmmakers who have "big ideas".

The 34-year-old star's latest big screen role is in Boots Riley's crime comedy I Love Boosters and was attracted by the specific "concept" of the movie, which sees a gang of shoplifters target ruthless fashion chief Christie Smith (Demi Moore).

In an interview with Empire magazine, Naomi said: "The thing is, I love talking about big ideas. I come from a family (where) around the dinner table, we always end up talking philosophy and politics and religion and faith and the world. That feels like a really natural part of the way that I communicate.

"And then when it comes to projects, I think big concepts allow me to be way more specific about performance, because if you're working with someone who's like, 'Hey, here's the entire world – this is going to be your specific task, to build this world out', that feels way easier for me than being part of a story where I can make any decision I want about who the character is.

"When it's a very specific (world) with a very specific message and the message matters more than the character, that's when I know exactly what I need to do."

Naomi plays the role of Sade in I Love Boosters and feels that her character serves as a "grounding force" in the flick, which is released in cinemas later this week.

The Mickey 17 actress said: "Sade is the grounding force.

"(Keke Palmer's) Corvette is a big dreamer and we need big dreamers in the world. Much like myself when I was younger, sometimes dreaming big makes you very individualistic and selfish. That's why you need really important grounding forces in your life to remind you that it's not just about you. Your special talent isn't there just to show off.

"It's useful for potentially building community, and I think my character's influence in the film is the reminder that community is the most important thing.

"What is the point of being celebrated as the best fashion designer in the world if you're f****** people over? There's no joy in that. I think she's the one who delivers that message to Corvette."

Meanwhile, Naomi has expressed a desire to appear in a "kick-butt film".

She said: "As I've gotten older, the things I want to do or express have changed.

"Do I want to do a kick-butt film? Yes. All I want to do is play a role where I get to wear something really cool and kick people's a****. It's a goal and I want to achieve it.

"I don't know when in my life, but I want to achieve it. I have huge respect for those films. I adore doing combat stuff."