Elsie Hewitt claims she is parenting 'on her own' following Pete Davidson split

Elsie Hewitt has claimed she is parenting "on her own" following her split from Pete Davidson.

The model-actress, who shares a five-month-old daughter named Scottie with the comedian, appeared to confirm their split in a TikTok video over the weekend.

In the clip, she addressed the negative feedback about her appearance in paparazzi photos taken a day after the split was reported last week.

"Yeah, yeah, I know. I'm exhausted, okay?" the 30-year-old said of her appearance in the pictures. "After I left the house looking like it yesterday, I should've known that that was gonna happen. But that's not what I'm thinking about right now. I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money."

She then tellingly added, "I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."

A fan asked if that meant "you're doing the financial part alone", and she replied in a since-deleted comment, "I am :)."

A source close to the former Saturday Night Live comedian insisted that Hewitt's remarks are "objectively and obviously not accurate".

"Pete has paid all expenses related to Scottie and also has covered health fees, apartment, health insurance, etc... And he has been available, accessible, and around consistently to be able to take care of Scottie," the insider told Entertainment Weekly, calling her comments "confusing and concerning".

Hewitt also posted a job advert on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she is looking to hire "an assistant/mother's helper/nanny type" to help out with childcare.

The King of Staten Island star, 32, was first romantically linked to Hewitt in March 2025 and they announced in July that year that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Scottie, named after Davidson's late father Scott, was born on 12 December.