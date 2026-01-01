Jon Favreau has 'healthy concern' over AI use in Hollywood

Jon Favreau has a "healthy concern" around the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in Hollywood.

During an interview for CBS News Sunday Morning this week, the actor-filmmaker explained that he tries to "stay up on (the news about AI) as much as possible".

"I have a healthy concern about what might come. I think each generation faces different challenges around technology; even positive technologies are disruptive," he said. "Trying to avoid innovation doesn't seem to be a winning strategy, but helping to have transparency when using new technologies, understanding as best we could the ramifications of them, really thinking things through and trying to be responsible - I think that's important."

Favreau, who appears in and directs a number of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features, went on to emphasise that the development of AI technology will impact all industries.

"Life has improved, but there are always unintended consequences if anything novel is embraced without being thoughtful about it and being measured," the 59-year-old continued. "And fortunately, there's all different types of people, and we're gonna have an ongoing conversation about how these things work their way through, so I think I share most people's sense that we have a certain responsibility as we move into the next phase of whatever field we're in."

AI continues to be a hot topic in Hollywood, with actresses like Demi Moore and Reese Witherspoon urging people to understand the technology, while last week, Cate Blanchett announced the formation of a non-profit organisation designed to provide a human-consent framework for AI systems.

Favreau is currently promoting The Mandalorian and Grogu, which he co-wrote and directed.

Part of the Star Wars franchise, the film is set to be released on Friday.