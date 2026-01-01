The War of the Worlds actress Ann Robinson dies

The War of the Worlds actress, Ann Robinson, has died at the age of 96.

On Sunday, Tori Bravo informed The Hollywood Reporter that her grandmother had passed away at her home in Los Angeles in September 2025.

It's unclear why Robinson's death wasn't made public.

The Hollywood star began her career as a stunt rider, landing her first professional work in the 1950 film Frenchie.

She went on to appear in several Westerns, including 1951's The Cimarron Kid, before landing the leading role of Sylvia Van Buren in 1953's The War of the Worlds opposite Gene Barry.

Robinson later played versions of the character in 1988's Midnight Movie Massacre, 2005's The Naked Monster, and in three episodes of the War of the Worlds TV series that aired in the late '80s.

In addition, the famous redhead had a cameo role as the mother-in-law of Tom Cruise's character in Steven Spielberg's 2005 feature, War of the Worlds.

Meanwhile, Robinson appeared opposite Jack Webb and Ben Alexander in the feature film adaptation of Dragnet in 1954, and had roles in TV shows such as Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Perry Mason, and The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp.

Robinson was married to Jaime Bravo, with whom she shared two sons, from 1957 until 1967. She was later married to Joseph Valdez from 1987 until they divorced in 2017.