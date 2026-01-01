Tracee Ellis Ross to make Broadway debut

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to make her Broadway debut later this year.

It has been announced that the Black-ish star will make her Broadway stage debut this summer in the one-woman show Every Brilliant Thing.

Ross will begin performances on 7 July for a limited run through to 9 August.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe opened the play at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on 12 March and will lead the production through 24 May. Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay will then take over from 26 May until 5 July, before Ross steps into the role.

The latest casting announcement marks the fourth extension of the production, which received a Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Play ahead of the awards ceremony on 7 June. Radcliffe also earned a nomination for his performance.

Ross shared the news with fans in a video posted to Instagram on Monday.

"I will be making my, hold your horses, Broadway debut in the Tony Award nominated play Every Brilliant Thing," she told the camera. "Starting on July 7th, I will be on Broadway."

"I am so excited, and I am also so nervous, which I think is appropriate," she continued. "It is a one person show, that is also not a solo show, it is a monologue, that is told by the actor, which in this case will be me, with the audience, which makes every performance special and different."

Towards the end of the video, Ross gave a shout-out to Radcliffe and Hargitay before adding that she "hopes" fans will come and watch her perform in the production.

The six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner is best known for her roles in TV shows Black-ish and Girlfriends. She also appeared in the Oscar-winning film American Fiction alongside Sterling K. Brown and Jeffrey Wright.