Actor Russell Andrews diagnosed with ALS

Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The 64-year-old, who has appeared in television series including Grey's Anatomy and Better Call Saul, has announced that he was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease in 2025.

Speaking on CNN's The Story Is with Elex Michaelson over the weekend, Andrews opened up about the "humbling" diagnosis.

"I am a person living with ALS," he said. "I was diagnosed in the late fall of last year."

The actor continued, "And it's been humbling but there's... Elex, there's also something in the fact that I walked into a family of very caring people I did not know a year ago... the cliché family, but they have not let us miss a step in terms of care, the attention, the awareness and the ability to get me here today."

Andrews explained that he initially feared he had suffered a stroke during the pandemic after beginning to experience symptoms. He later noticed twitching, which he believed was caused by pinched nerves in his neck.

"It was a stressful time," he admitted. "We didn't work for three years, about, and then we had the back-to-back strikes and so a lot was going on."

Reflecting on his condition, which caused the brain to lose its ability to control movement, Andrews shared that he had started struggling with everyday tasks.

"I was not able to do things that I normally do...I was dropping cups and glasses at night," he stated. "It felt like things were running up and down my arm at different times and it was the nerves."

Speaking about receiving the diagnosis, Andrews remembered that he remained unexpectedly calm.

"I was uncharacteristically calm and in a way, it was an answer to a lot of questions that we had," he recalled.

The news comes just months after Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane died on 19 February aged 53 following a battle with ALS.