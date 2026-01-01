Ariel Winter moves in with Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould

Ariel Winter and her screen brother Nolan Gould are living together in Los Angeles.

Winter, who played middle child Alex on the hit comedy Modern Family, told People magazine that she is splitting her time between California and Nashville, where she had been living with her ex-boyfriend Luke Benward and their four rescue dogs.

"It's funny because I spend more time out here now, and I rent a house with Nolan," she revealed.

"Nolan and I are real roommates now. So it's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

Winter previously talked to People about how friendly the two actors became when they co-starred on the popular series, which ran for 11 seasons between 2009 and 2020.

"I'm extremely close to Nolan," Winter shared. "He plays my little brother, and he and I are still best friends."

Gould joined the cast when he was 10. He is now 27.

Winter also revealed that she had no idea the show was going to be such a huge hit.

"I was 11 when it started. I don't think I had any idea if it was going to be successful or not," she shared. "I was just like, 'Oh, awesome, I got a job.' What I was so excited for was to get the chance to work with Al Bundy." Bundy played her grandfather, Jay Pritchett.