Mandy Moore addresses Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom group' essay

Mandy Moore has finally spoken out on Ashley Tisdale's viral "toxic mom group" essay.

In January, the High School Musical actress published a piece titled "Breaking Up with My Toxic Mum Group" in The Cut, with the article detailing how she quit interacting with a fellow mums after it became "too high school" for her.

Fans speculated Ashley's group included celebrity parents Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor, though she later denied the claims.

Responding to the drama amid an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday, Mandy insisted she found the situation to be "very upsetting".

"It's wild to have anybody talk about your life, and I know Hilary (Duff) has sort of mentioned this too," she began. "It's like we both have grown up in this business and had people dissect who we are and the choices we make and all of that, but this was something altogether different and decidedly like way more upsetting. It just cuts to the core."

Mandy went on to note that she's typically "really scared" of confrontation but always attempts to communicate with others, particularly when someone's feelings get hurt. The This Is Us star shares three young children with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"I think the biggest takeaway from that whole ridiculous debacle... is that I feel like it just sort of it perpetuates this silly trope that women can't be supportive of one another and that we're inherently petty and that we're inherently out to one-up each other, and I have not felt that one iota since becoming a parent," the 42-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mandy maintained that she's always garnered a lot personally out of meeting other parents.

"I've actually been so surprised by the meaningful relationships I found with other moms and other parents just in general," she added. "That has always been my takeaway, and you need that. You need community. You need to find that support wherever you can get it. We need to be able to talk about all of that."

Previously, Hilary recounted how she was "pretty taken aback" by Ashley's essay amid an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February.

"I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was, like, pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad," she said. "So I think I just was like, 'Woah.' It sucks to read something that's, like, not true. And it sucks on behalf of, like, six women in all of their lives."

And in an interview with Us Weekly in April, Meghan revealed she had received an apology from the beauty entrepreneur.

"Ashley texted me like, 'I'm sorry, your name got dragged in.' And I was like, 'It's all right, girl, like, the world's a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about,'" she shared.