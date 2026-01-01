Tom Kane, voice of Yoda, dead at 64

Tom Kane died on 18 May in Kansas City, after having suffered a stroke more than five years ago. He was 64.

The death of the prolific voice actor, whose credits include Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was announced on social media by Galactic Productions, his talent agency.

"Today we say goodbye to Tom Kane, a legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world," the statement read.

"From his unforgettable performances in Star Wars to countless animated series, documentaries, and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humour, and heart to every role he touched. His voice became part of our lives, our memories, and the stories we carry with us."

Kane, who retired in 2021 after the stroke left him unable to talk, provided voice performances for numerous series and episodes going back to the early 1990s.

His signature roles were in the Star Wars animated universe, including C-3PO, various soldiers and imperial officers and, most notably, Yoda, a character he first played in a 1999 video game called Star Wars: Yoda's Challenge.

He returned to the character in various video games, as well as in the TV series Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Kane's other and more recent credits include The Powerpuff Girls, Archer, the 2023 video game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and the YouTube series Presidents Discord Server.

Kane is survived by his wife, Cindy, and nine children.