Hello Kitty movie gets directors including Moana 2 filmmaker

Moana 2 director David Derrick Jr. is set to helm the Hello Kitty feature film.

The beloved character, which launched in 1974 and has become a merchandise juggernaut, is getting the big screen treatment for the first time ever from Sanrio, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures and Animation.

The studios have announced that Derrick Jr. and Ultraman: Rising filmmaker John Aoshima will join forces to direct the Hello Kitty movie, which is set to be released on July 28, 2028.

Moana and Red Notice's Beau Flynn is signed on to produce, along with The Boss Baby's Ramsey Naito.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it's been confirmed that Jeff Chan is writing the current version of the script.

There have been previous drafts by Dana Fox, Katie Dippold, Adam Sztykiel, Jenny Jaffe, Lindsey Beer and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, while the screenplay treatment was penned by Robert Ben Garant and Thomas Lennon.

Sanrio first launched Hello Kitty as a property in 1974, created by Yuko Shimizu as a British anthropomorphized white cat.

The franchise spawned extensive merchandise around the world, and a number of animated series.

The feature film was first announced back in 2019, with Sanrio's president and CEO Shintaro Tsuji delighted that the character was finally heading to the big screen.

He said at the time: "I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut.

"Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world."

Meanwhile, New Line executives Richard Brener and Carolyn Blackwood added in a joint statement: "We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio and FlynnPictureCo on developing a film based on this treasured icon."

Executive producer Flynn said at the time: "Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters around the world for the last forty-plus years.

"We're incredibly honoured that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally for the first time ever, and it's a dream that we get to do this with our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros.

"With the positive and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!"