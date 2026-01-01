Apple Martin scores movie debut alongside Penélope Cruz and Jude Law

Apple Martin is set to make her feature-film debut.

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin, has joined the star-studded cast of The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers' upcoming comedy.

Deadline shared news of her casting alongside Arrested Development's Tony Hale and National Lampoon's Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo.

They join Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Erin Doherty, Jude Law and Owen Wilson, who had already been announced.

Martin shared the news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Dream come true!! Thank you @nmeyers for taking a chance on me," adding two love heart emojis.

The role marks Martin's first since appearing in an episode of the HBO show Rooster. She has previously worked as a model and is currently celebrating her graduation from Vanderbilt University with a degree in law, history and society.

While Martin previously had plans to go to law school, she told Vogue in February that she wants to follow in her famous mum's footsteps.

"I don't wanna be a singer," she said, despite noting that she does like to sing. "I like musical theatre, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying."

"I love dancing and I love acting," she continued. "My dream is to act."

Meyers' next movie is "about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do", she revealed in a March 2023 Instagram post.

The movie will mark her first since 2015's The Intern. Meyers, who will both write and direct, recently teased on Instagram that she was "so close to starting" production on the project.

The untitled romantic comedy is scheduled to hit cinemas in December 2027.