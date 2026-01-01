Ginny Weasley actress drops out of Harry Potter series after first season

Child actor Gracie Cochrane has exited the role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter TV series.

Cochrane and her family released a statement on Monday, revealing that she had withdrawn from the role due to "unforeseen circumstances" after filming the first season.

Following her decision, producers on the show will be recasting Ginny before production on the second season begins at Leavesden Studios outside of London.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO 'Harry Potter series after Season 1," Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement, reports Variety. "Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to (casting director) Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

A representative for HBO added, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."

Ginny, the younger sister of Harry Potter's best friend Ron Weasley, only has a brief appearance in the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book, on which the first season is based. However, she has more of a presence in the second book when she joins Hogwarts school and is possessed and forced to open the titular Chamber of Secrets.

Ginny, who later becomes Harry's love interest, was played by Bonnie Wright in the original film franchise.

The first season has wrapped filming ahead of a Christmas premiere.