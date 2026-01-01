Hayden Panettiere recalls 'knocking on death's doorstep' during childbirth

Hayden Panettiere has revealed she was near-death while in labour with her first child.

The Nashville actress and her then-partner, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, welcomed a daughter named Kaya in December 2014.

But in an interview for E! News this week, Hayden recalled how she nearly died during childbirth.

"I was sitting there and getting the C-section, and I knew that I was knocking on death's doorstep," she remembered. "I just had the most motherly moment, though, where I said, 'God, please let me hear my daughter cry. I just want to know that she is O.K. and if it's my time to go, I'm O.K. with that.'"

After undergoing blood transfusions and treatment for an infection, Hayden recovered.

Yet, the harrowing experience changed her perspective forever.

"I wasn't afraid at all," the 36-year-old continued.

Hayden is currently promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Elsewhere in the book, the Heroes star opened up about relinquishing custody of her daughter to Wladimir in 2018 amid her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction.

Speaking about the difficult time during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, Hayden emphasised that she and Kaya have a "great relationship".

"I fly over there as much as I can," she clarified. "I'm on FaceTime with her all the time. She's now 11 years old, and she's calling Mommy more and more."

This Is Me: A Reckoning is now available to purchase.