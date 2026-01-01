Hayden Panettiere claims 'well-respected' Oscar winner exposed himself to her at party

Hayden Panettiere has claimed that a "well-respected" Oscar winner exposed himself to her at a party when she was 19.

In her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released on Tuesday, the Heroes actress recalled that she was invited to an "industry" party at her friend's apartment in Los Feliz, California.

However, it turned out that the party consisted of just her, her friend, and "a small group of men, who were gathered together, talking, drinking, and smoking weed".

Feeling increasingly uncomfortable, Panettiere decided to leave and was about to say goodbye to her friend when the "Oscar-winning actor and director" came up to her while she was putting on her coat.

According to the Nashville star, he wished her a good night and warned her to "be careful when you leave because someone spit their gum out somewhere, and I got some on my pants" before allegedly urging her to look towards his trousers.

"I looked down and recoiled," she wrote, according to People and Page Six. "This well-respected, award-winning actor's testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly."

The 36-year-old pointed out that the unnamed actor/director "hadn't hurt" her, but the incident left her "shocked".

"The gum on the pants, however, was a head-scratcher," she noted. "It hadn't hurt me and I was sure it was a drunken joke, but I'd never seen a grown man do something like that."

Panettiere decided not to tell her friend about the incident at the time because she thought "some older men had just grown up with no manners".

While promoting her book earlier this month, the actress opened up about another shocking incident involving a male celebrity when she was 18.

She alleged that she was taken to a room aboard a boat by a friend who "physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous" and told to "perform sexual acts". She "bolted" from the room and hid on the boat until she was able to leave.