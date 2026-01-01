Dolph Lundgren hails the 'charm' of Masters of the Universe

Dolph Lundgren thinks Masters of the Universe has a "charm" to it.

The 68-year-old actor played He-Man in the original Masters of the Universe movie in 1987 and Dolph has now thrown his support behind the reboot, which stars the likes of Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Dolph - who earned a master's degree in chemical engineering, before pursuing a career in the film business - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I looked at the script and it looked very interesting, like a really serious attempt at bringing this character to life and all the intricacies of that universe. There’s a charm to it that so many other superhero movies maybe have or some don’t, but I think Masters has that kind of charm, kind of sensitivity."

Dolph also endorsed Nicholas Galitzine as the perfect actor to replace him as He-Man.

The movie star - who played Gunner Jensen in Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables franchise - explained: "You need a guy who is a leading-man type, and the muscles and the strength are secondary. You can always create that and I think Nicholas did that, he built himself up.

"When I did that, it was a little more like I had the physique and had to access my boyish side to find the character."

Nicholas previously admitted that he was desperate to impress his stunt double on Masters of the Universe.

The movie star got himself in tip-top physical condition in order to play He-Man in the new film, and Nicholas admitted that he did his very best to impress his stunt double.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly: "I feel really like I was constantly in search of his validation, because he's such a bad***.

"But there's obviously the cliché about the actor who always wants to do his own stunts. And I got very lucky that Jonny [James], my stunt double, was so brilliant and really trained me."

Nicholas explained that he spent months working with his stunt double in preparation for the much-anticipated new movie, because he wanted the action scenes to look as realistic as possible.

The actor - who previously played Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of boy band August Moon, in the 2024 rom-com The Idea of You - said: "We spent many, many, many hours for months together brainstorming how we could make it feel grounded in how He-Man would move."