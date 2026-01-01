Holly Madison debuts new romance

Holly Madison is dating Las Vegas lawyer Steve Dimopoulos.

TMZ reported that Madison and Dimopoulos began dating in March after meeting at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Sources told the outlet that the new couple has been spotted together around Sin City on several occasions, including at David Copperfield's final show and the last home game of the Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey team.

This marks Madison's first serious relationship since her March 2025 split from on-again, off-again boyfriend TV star Zak Bagans.

The ex of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and the Ghost Adventures star began dating in 2019.

Before her romance with Bagans, Madison was married to Pasquale Rotella. The former couple, who split in 2018, welcomed daughter Rainbow, 13, and son Forest, nine, during their time together.

Madison also famously dated Hefner, with whom she was involved from 2001 to 2008. Following their split, the Down the Rabbit Hole author accused Hefner of emotional and sexual abuse.

Madison waited years to react to the magazine publisher's 2017 death, telling People in 2023 that she didn't have "any emotional attachment" to the 91-year-old before his death.

Dimopoulos is a personal injury and wrongful death attorney based in Vegas.

His firm is known for aggressive class-action lawsuits, including representing 35,000 fans against the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix.