TJ Holmes and Amy Robach set wedding date

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have revealed they officially have a wedding date.

When the Good Morning America alums were asked by Giuliana Rancic on Tuesday's episode of Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast if they knew when they were tying the knot, Holmes responded, "We do."

Robach seemed shocked by her fiancé's response and asked him, "Are you OK with that date? I had a date that I really wanted. You're just telling me now on the podcast that you're OK with that date?"

Elsewhere in the podcast, Holmes teased that he and Robach had already planned the details of their ceremony.

"There is a way we want to get married that we haven't revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us," he shared. "We can't say what that is. That's a big thing for us."

He declined to reveal the wedding date.

The news comes after the couple announced their engagement in October last year, nearly three years after their romance became a public scandal.

"I just want to say I'm so happy," Robach said on an episode of their joint podcast at the time.

The former GMA co-hosts faced immense scrutiny in 2022 when they were photographed holding hands and cosying up together while both married to other people.

They were pulled off the air soon after because their rumoured romance created "an internal and an external distraction".

Holmes filed for divorce from his then-wife, Marilee Fiebig, in December 2022, court records obtained by USA Today confirmed. He and Fiebig share an 11-year-old daughter. Holmes also shares a daughter and a son with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Meanwhile, Robach divorced her then-husband, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, in March 2023, according to E! News. Robach shares two daughters with her husband prior to Shue, Tim McIntosh.