Sebastian Stan slams 'really, really bad' Donald Trump presidency

Sebastian Stan has slammed Donald Trump's second term as president, describing it as "really, really bad".

The actor played Trump in the 2024 biopic The Apprentice, but recently declared the current political climate in America to be no "laughing matter".

"It's just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn't," Sebastian, 43, told journalists at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. "I think we're in a really, really bad place. I really do.

The actor, who was in France promoting his new movie Fjord, went on to explain he was particularly concerned about the effects of government-led censorship of the media industry.

"When you're looking at what's happening," he said, "which is the consolidation of the media, censorship, the threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end, but don't actually go anywhere, you know, the writing was on the wall."

Sebastian added he had seen first-hand how President Trump, 79, had tried to block the release of The Apprentice, with his efforts extending, "to the point where we were three days before the (Cannes) festival, unsure if the movie was going to play at the festival".

He also compared his experience with the censorship and attempted cancellations of late-night hosts, referring directly to Jimmy Kimmel, whose show Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly axed until a public outcry and boycott brought it back on air, and Stephen Colbert, whose show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has now been cancelled.

"We went through all of it way before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert," the former Gossip Girl star pointed out. "I wish it wasn't like that."