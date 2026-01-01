Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recreate wedding cake for anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have recreated their wedding cake to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Meghan posted a series of previously unseen photos from the royal wedding, which was held at Windsor Castle, England on 19 May 2018.

"Eight years ago today," she wrote in the caption.

Meghan also shared brand-new footage of Harry presenting a cake decorated with white icing, a pale pink rose, and candles to her.

"Happy anniversary to Mama!" he declared, while the As Ever entrepreneur added: "And Papa!"

And alongside a close-up of the confection, Meghan commented, "Lemon elderflower cake."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the same flavour on their wedding day, with the layered sponge made by London bakery owner Claire Ptak.

Later on, Meghan unveiled the present Harry had given her - a bronze sculpture of two penguins. Bronze is the traditional wedding anniversary gift for eight years of marriage.

Speaking to son Prince Archie, seven, and daughter Princess Lilibet, four, in a video, the former Suits actress sweetly explained, "When Mama and Papa got engaged, we had a party with all of our friends, and we said, 'Everyone wear an animal onesie.' We were penguins. Because we're together for life."

Meghan, 44, then held up a photo of herself and Harry, 41, hilariously dressed in matching penguin outfits at their engagement party.