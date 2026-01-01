Snoop Dogg cast in boxing drama The Faith of Long Beach

Snoop Dogg is to star in the boxing drama The Faith of Long Beach.

The 54-year-old rapper has been cast opposite Brandon Perea in the movie that will be written and directed by Eric Amadio.

The Faith of Long Beach tells the story of a soft-spoken street fighter raised in a Long Beach group home who ends up torn between his troubled past and promising future as he attempts to leave behind backyard brawls and follow his father into the world of professional boxing.

Amadio explained that the movie is more than just a coming-of-age boxing flick, but a story about having "faith in yourself when nobody else has any, and faith in the people who refuse to give up on you".

The filmmaker added: "With Brandon, I knew instantly I had my nuanced, complicated fighter. And with Snoop, I've got the authentic OG who's seen every version of that kid and still bets on him anyway. It's an honour to shine a long-overdue cinematic spotlight on the city and people of Long Beach."

It has not been confirmed which role the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper will be playing in the flick.

Snoop, a Long Beach native, will produce the film alongside Everlast Pictures' Adonis Tountas and Sara Ramaker for Death Row Pictures.

He said: "Death Row Pictures is proud to be a part of The Faith of Long Beach. This is the type of story that hits different – heart, grit, struggle and redemption all wrapped up in that Long Beach spirit. This one got soul."

Tountas added: "Partnering with Snoop and Sara on The Faith of Long Beach represents a truly special alignment of creative vision and cultural authenticity.

"Snoop has long embodied the spirit, resilience, and heart of Long Beach, making him an essential voice in bringing this story to life.

"Eric has crafted a deeply moving screenplay, and with Brandon Perea's extraordinary talent, we have the opportunity to create a film that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact."

Snoop - who has previously appeared in movies such as Training Day and Dolemite Is My Name - recently landed a "life-changing" part in the upcoming film God of the Rodeo from director and writer Rosalind Ross.

In a statement to Deadline, Snoop said: "Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life-changing and an honor.

"Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about."

Snoop and his Death Row Pictures partner Ramaker have also signed on to produce, while his Death Row Records will work on the soundtrack.

He added: "Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack — and this one got soul…

"We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen."