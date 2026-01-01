Euphoria's Nika King pokes fun at lack of screen time in third season

Euphoria actress Nika King has found the funny side in her lack of screen time in the current third season.

The actress, who played Zendaya's on-screen mother Leslie in the first two seasons of the HBO drama, made a very brief appearance in a phone conversation with her daughter, Rue Bennett, during Sunday's sixth episode.

In the scene, Rue received a phone call from her estranged mother while sitting in a church. It's mostly told from Rue's perspective, with the scene only cutting to Leslie at the end of the conversation, saying, "I love you, Rue," and putting down the phone.

Addressing her lack of airtime, King told her followers that her mother has been "clowning" her over her one-line appearance.

"Wait y'all, I just watched my episode that I've been promoting all week - and my mom over here (is) clowning me!" King said with a laugh in an Instagram video. "She said the internet waited all this time for me to just say one line."

Off-camera, her mother can be heard saying "three years" - referring to the wait between seasons of the show - to which King laughed.

"I can't do nothing but laugh at (this). When your mama clown you, I don't know," she continued, laughing. "Who needs enemies when you have a mother like this? You better be glad I have a sense of humour. You better be glad I've got thick skin."

The comedian also shared a still from a scene that didn't make the cut, showing Leslie reading the Bible.

"When I walked on set and saw this Bible on the table, I got emotional. Not as Leslie, but as Nika. Because there have been so many times in my life where all I could sit down and open the Word and ask TMH (The Most High) to help me keep going," she captioned the post.

"People they don't always see the prayers behind the scenes. The silent tears. The waiting. The moments where you feel overlooked, tired or unsure about what TMH is doing next BUT KEEP TRUSTING HIM."

Despite her lack of screentime in episode six, King confirmed to an Instagram follower that she will also appear in the season finale, which will air on 31 May.