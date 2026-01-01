Kim Kardashian takes 'probably 35' supplements every day

Kim Kardashian takes around 35 vitamins and supplements each day.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, the reality TV star shared that she is committed to improving her health.

"I take probably 35 supplements a day," she noted, explaining that she does "spread them out three times a day".

Kim went on to recall how she stopped taking fish oil for a while because the capsules are "so big", but quickly noticed a difference.

"I thought, 'OK, I can't do this fish oil right now, like anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil.' And I got my blood work and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again," the 45-year-old continued. "I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day and I would just do it on my way."

In addition, the All's Fair actress spoke about how she sometimes gets a Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) scan at her home.

"You lay down and each one of my sisters and my mom - we all live in the same gated community - so we have the van drive by, and we all jump in the van," she said. "You just lay down, and it scans your body - maybe like three minutes - and it tells you all about your bone density."

Kim was on the podcast to support her The Fifth Wheel writer-producer, Paula Pell.

Directed by Eva Longoria, the upcoming Netflix comedy features the SKIMS co-founder alongside the likes of Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, and Will Ferrell. It does not yet have a release date.