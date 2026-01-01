Hayden Panettiere recalls 'uncomfortable' dynamic with Connie Britton on Nashville

Hayden Panettiere has reflected on the "deeply uncomfortable" dynamic she had with Connie Britton on the set of their TV show Nashville.

In the TV drama, which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2018, the actress played rising country music star Juliette Barnes alongside Connie as industry stalwart, Rayna Jaymes.

In an excerpt of Hayden's new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the star recounted how it quickly became clear that producers wanted her character to be more prominent in the storyline.

"My character wasn't intended to be the show's star - not even close," she writes, according to the outlet. "That honor went to Connie, whose Rayna Jaymes was in the twilight of her career, facing a dramatic turning point thanks to yours truly. Juliette wasn't necessarily Rayna's enemy, but she was the antagonist. I threatened Rayna's career, but I was never supposed to outshine her. That was the whole point."

Hayden went on to describe how she realised her "billing had gone way up", and it made her feel "deeply uncomfortable" when interacting with her co-star amid season one.

"This should have been her time to shine, and while it was in many respects, I was terrified of making Connie worry that I - not my character - was trying to compete with her," the 36-year-old continues.

However, Hayden recalled how she would attempt to make small gestures toward Connie.

"I don't know if she noticed, but I did; I was not going to step on the toes of Rayna Jaymes or Connie Britton," she adds.

Representatives for Connie have not yet responded to the comments.

This Is Me: A Reckoning is now available to purchase.