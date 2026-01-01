Jack Osbourne hits back at 'insane' concern he is 'grossly underweight'

Jack Osbourne has addressed concerns that he is "grossly underweight".

The British media personality and son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne has hit back at critics commenting on his recent weight loss.

In a fiery Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Jack revealed that he is shocked by the recent criticism surrounding his appearance.

"I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f**king video," he said. "If I see one more article written about me saying how I'm 'sick,' I'm 'grossly underweight. What's going on? Health crisis Jack.' It's f**king insane."

The Osbournes alum insisted he has not lost any weight in the past six months.

"I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! six months ago," he explained, referring to his stint on the U.K. reality show. "I've been the same f**kng weight."

He continued, "The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache. That's the only f**king difference."

However, Jack, 40, noted that he has spent the past few years focusing on living a healthier lifestyle.

"I've been slowly but consistently losing weight for the last three and a half years," he stated. "I shot up to about 220 pounds about three and a half years ago and decided that I wanted to make some changes, so I did."

"What's the big f**king deal?" the TV star added. "I'm five foot eight and a half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy."

Jack then singled out one critic, inviting her to come "hang out on the mat" at his jiu-jitsu gym "and you'll see how f**king hard I train."

He concluded the video by reflecting on years of scrutiny over his appearance.

"The fact that I even have to say this blows my mind," Jack told the camera. "My entire life I was just brutalised by the press about being overweight, and the fact that I get down to a healthy weight, now I'm criticised even more? Get f**ked."