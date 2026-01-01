Miles Teller stopped doing press profiles after 'mishandled' 2015 interview

Miles Teller stopped doing longform profile interviews after feeling violated by an Esquire profile back in 2015.

The Whiplash actor had to navigate bad press 11 years ago when the writer of the Esquire profile piece branded him "kind of a d**k" and wrote that he left the chat to "charm the world with his d**kishness".

Teller brought up the interview when asked about having "to counteract some bad press" throughout his career, and explained to IndieWire that he has refused to do off-camera profiles ever since the 2015 piece.

"That was so mishandled. The reason why I have not done profiles is because I said, 'Wow, if I'm not doing this interview on camera, this person can misquote things or put things out of order or say things that didn't happen,'" he shared. "It felt like such a violation of what actually transpired."

"I told my team, 'Guys, I don't think I'm doing this again, because I'm reading this and this doesn't sound like me to me. This is not life, so why would I ever want to be a part of something where they can just put that in?'" he recalled. "So it's unfortunate that being a good person, that doesn't sell. People want to click on the negativity."

The Top Gun: Maverick star noted that how he treats people "truly" is "what matters" at the end of the day, and that his work colleagues know who he really is.

"The actors, the directors, the crew, the producers, you can't hide who you are when you're on set," he added.

Teller responded to the article at the time, writing on X, then known as Twitter, "Esquire couldn't be more wrong. I don't think there's anything cool or entertaining about being a d**k or an a*shole. Very misrepresenting."

The 39-year-old recently made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to support the debut of his next movie, Paper Tiger, which also stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.