Hollywood star Eiza Gonzalez: I want to make a romcom

Eiza Gonzalez would love to make a romcom.

The 36-year-old actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies such as Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Bloodshot, and Ambulance - but Eiza has never had the opportunity to star in a romcom.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eiza shared: "I’ve never done a rom-com, and I’m a hopeless romantic and have always wanted to.

"My girlfriends are always pointing out that I’m in these movies with these actors like Jake [Gyllenhaal] or Henry [Cavill], and I never get to kiss them."

Eiza plays a cashier who moonlights as an expert in dialectical materialism in I Love Boosters, the new Boots Riley-directed crime comedy film.

And the actress explained how her role in the movie differs from anything she's previously done.

Eiza said: "It’s always, like, five men and then me. I’ve always wondered why I get cast in things like that."

The movie star believes actresses typically find themselves in one of two windows in their careers.

She explained: "The first is, ‘We don’t really know who you are’; and then they’re like, ‘This is all you are.’"

Eiza made her big breakthrough in 2017, when she starred in the Edgar Wright-directed Baby Driver, which also featured the likes of Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Foxx.

And Eiza thanked Francine Maisler, the casting legend, for changing the course of her career.

She said: "I was competing against a lot of big names. But she fought for me and was like, ‘There’s this random girl out of nowhere from Mexico that I think you should hire.’"

Eiza previously admitted that she used to feel "very self-conscious" about her English language skills.

The actress was born and raised in Mexico City, and Eiza admitted to feeling awkward about her English during her younger years.

The movie star told Women's Health magazine: "I was so terrified when I broke into the industry [with 2017's Baby Driver] because I was very self-conscious about English not being my first language.

"I felt like I was just never going to have the naturality that it took. Like when you're speaking your language, you react in your language, and having to sort of fake that because you're not in your natural language, people sometimes take for granted. Preparation and discipline are what really make the difference."

Eiza also opened up about her long battle with body image, which she traced back to the loss of her father when she was 12.

She said: "I ate my feelings for so long, my body became this armour."