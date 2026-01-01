Tom Hanks surprised he's still 'a part of Toy Story' after so many years

Tom Hanks can't believe he's "still a part" of the Toy Story franchise.

The 69-year-old actor has voiced the part of Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story franchise since 1995, and Tom is thrilled to have been reunited with the likes of Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, John Ratzenberger, and Wallace Shawn for Toy Story 5, the upcoming animated comedy-drama film.

Speaking about the new movie, Tom told People: "I have seen it. I don't know how they do it, but it is a vibrant and proper chapter in the Toy Story canon.

"None of us can believe that we're still a part of it."

Despite this, Tom is doing his best to remain tight-lipped about the plot of Toy Story 5.

Asked to share some details about the new movie, Tom replied: "Oh my Lord, all I can say is the saga continues."

On the other hand, an official synopsis for Toy Story 5 has teased some details about the new film.

The synopsis reads: "The toys are back and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?"

Meanwhile, Tom previously confessed that he's "experienced the same anxiety" on all five Toy Story movies.

The actor explained that he's had a similar experience every time, even though the first Toy Story movie premiered in 1995.

Tom told Entertainment Weekly: "Over the course of five movies, we've gone back to the same confines, and it's the same geometry.

"The mic is here, the stand is there, the team is there. They might have some props or what have you, but if you could have taken me at any point in all of the recording of all of these, I experienced the same anxiety, pressure, physical demands of it. So there actually is a familiar sameness."

Despite this, Tom admits that Woody has evolved during the course of the five Toy Story films.

The Hollywood star said: "He has been played with to excess.

"You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something's gonna chafe. So, yeah, he does have … let's say a worn area on the back of his head.

"He is not shaped plastic. He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time."