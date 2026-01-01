Donald Trump backs Spencer Pratt for LA mayor

Donald Trump has made his support for Spencer Pratt apparent as the reality TV star makes his bid for the job of Los Angeles mayor.

The President commented on Pratt's campaign from the tarmac next to Air Force One, on his way to Connecticut to give the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy.

"I like to see him do well," the former Apprentice host opined of The Hills alum, regarding the latter's tilt for City Hall against incumbent Karen Bass.

"He's a character," Trump added. "I assume he probably supports me. I heard he's a big MAGA person. He's doing well."

Even a weak endorsement like this for the Los Angeles local, who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire last year, is considered by many to be a poisoned chalice in a traditionally liberal city.

According to Deadline, a Bass campaign spokesperson chimed in on Wednesday, "No surprises here. Both Trump and Pratt want ICE to invade our city and kidnap our neighbours. While Karen Bass stands up to ICE to protect our communities, neither Spencer Pratt nor Nithya Raman is up to the job. One backs ICE and the other votes to allow encampments near our schools."

Last week, Trump controversially asserted that he should have won the 2024 election in California against Kamala Harris.

"If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California because I do great with Hispanics," he told reporters.