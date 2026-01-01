Quinta Brunson to develop and star in Betty Boop film

Quinta Brunson is set to take on the role of Betty Boop.

The Abbott Elementary creator will develop and star in the title role in a feature film adaptation of the world-famous cartoon character, Variety reports.

Brunson's company, Fifth Chance Productions, has partnered with Mark Fleischer, grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer, on the project, which is currently in development.

The film will trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of Max Fleischer, as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world's first animated icons.

The film will marks Betty Boop's first big screen appearance in a starring role since the 1930s.

"Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche," Brunson shared in a statement.

"She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century. After I learned more about Mark's grandfather's creation of Betty, I realised there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive and timeless, much like Betty herself."

Added Fleischer: "When Quinta first approached me with the unique concept of a movie about the relationship of my grandfather, Max Fleischer, and his creation, Betty Boop, I was breath-taken. Quinta so embodies Betty's love of life, intelligence, humour, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention."

For Brunson, the project lands as she continues her run on ABC's hit mockumentary Abbott Elementary, the TV show that has become one of the defining comedies of the decade.

She is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian, who made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations in the same year.