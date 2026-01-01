Vanessa Trump diagnosed with breast cancer

Vanessa Trump has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump announced the news in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"I want to share a personal health update. I have been diagnosed with breast cancer," the mother of five began.

"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

She went on to thank everyone who reached out to her with kind words and support, noting. "It truly means more than I can express."

Vanessa, who is 48, concluded her statement by asking for privacy and vowing to focus on her "health and recovery".

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and the late Ivana Trump, was among those who replied in the comments section, writing to her former sister-in-law, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."

Vanessa and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr, welcomed Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe during their 13-year marriage. The couple split in 2018 and have both moved on relationship-wise since then.

Vanessa quietly began dating golf star Tiger Woods in late 2024, and the couple went public in February 2025.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Woods gushed via Instagram last year. "We look forward to our journey through life together."