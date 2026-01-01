Rumer Willis shares update on dad Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Rumer Willis has described how her dad, Bruce Willis, has developed a "sweetness" amid his ongoing battle with dementia.

The actor gave the latest update on her father's health in an interview with The Inside Edit.

"I'm so grateful I get to go see him," she shared.

"Even though it's different now, I'm so grateful. There's a sweetness. He's always been this kind of macho dude and there's like a - fragile is not the right word - but just a tenderness that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way."

Rumer also noted that until her father's diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), she "had no idea" how prevalent the progressive neurological disease was.

"It's wild to me," she told host Maeve Reilly. "So many people come up to me now and they say, 'My uncle had FTD. My dad had this.'"

Rumer is the eldest child of the Diehard star and his actor ex-wife Demi Moore.

The pair also share adult daughters Scout and Tallulah with Moore, 63, while he welcomed two more girls with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

The family announced in 2022 that Bruce was retiring from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia.

Nearly a year later, his battle with FTD was revealed via a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website.

"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the family wrote at the time, calling it a "cruel disease" that "can strike anyone".