Johnny Depp's home targeted in trespassing incident

Johnny Depp's home has become the site of the latest reported celebrity trespassing incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was called to the West Hollywood home after a female suspect repeatedly visited and loitered by the front gate, TMZ reported.

Sources said the person tried to leave a message for Depp and was seen filming the property.

By the time police arrived on the scene, the suspect had left, and no arrests were made.

It is not clear whether the Pirates of the Caribbean star was at the house during the incident.

Depp's home has been the site of trespassing before. In 2021, a homeless man reportedly jumped a fence, drank Depp's liquor and was found showering in his bathroom. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with vandalism.

There have been several trespassing incidents in Los Angeles in recent months. In April, former child star Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, opened up about their experience tackling and restraining an intruder.

Just last week, a man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire at Chris Brown's Los Angeles home.

Last year, Brad Pitt's property in the Los Feliz neighbourhood was broken into while he was overseas. Three masked suspects scaled the perimeter fence, smashed a glass window, and ransacked the residence before fleeing. This incident was later linked by the LAPD to a street gang crew responsible for a broader string of celebrity burglaries.