Mike White adds Survivor stars to The White Lotus Season 4 cast

Mike White has added Survivor 50 stars Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu to the cast of The White Lotus Season 4.

White, who himself took part in Survivor's 50th season and was eliminated fourth, appeared via video call during the finale of the long-running TV competition.

He is currently busy filming Season 4 of his Emmy award-winning series The White Lotus in France.

This is not the first time White has cast Survivor alumni to make cameos in the series.

In the second season of The White Lotus, Survivor: David vs Goliath contestants Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay made cameos as hotel guests in the Sicily-based show.

Davis and Karthigesu will join the credit role alongside a star-studded lineup, which includes Laura Dern, Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Charlie Hall, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Rosy Perez.

Other actors confirmed for Season 4 include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan and Heather Graham.

The new season is set in Saint Tropez, with the Cannes Film Festival providing a backdrop for the action.

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans premiered on 25 February in the US, and was the 18th consecutive season to be filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

Davis and Karthigesu were voted off at around the same time as White.