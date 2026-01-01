Matt Damon 'replaces Ryan Gosling' in Everything Everywhere All At Once directors' new movie

Matt Damon has replaced Ryan Gosling in the new film from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The filmmaking duo, known collectively as the Daniels, have signed up The Odyssey star to lead their upcoming movie, which was originally set to star the Project Hail Mary actor.

As reported by Deadline, Damon is said to be in talks for the project, with plot details being kept under wraps.

However, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the story will involve global warming, time travel and a "possible superhero angle" across two timelines.

As well as the 1908s, where the protagonists will be teens, the movie will also have a timeline in the present day.

It's said Daniels had been casting the teen roles since 2024, but production has been delayed, in part due to the story being streamlined from three to two timelines.

According to the outlet, sources claimed School of Rock actor Jack Black was being considered for the part before attention shifted to Damon.

Originally, Gosling was set for a central role, but last month it was reported he had dropped out to due scheduling conflicts.

Now, THR's sources have claimed there were also creative differences which led to the Barbie star's departure.

It's claimed Gosling initially agreed to the "substantial" supporting role as the father of one of the teens, but he wanted the part to be larger and asked for changes to the script.

Although the filmmakers didn't disagree, the project had already faced delays and needs to start production by the end of the summer - or early autumn at the latest - due to the filmmakers' receiving a California tax credit.

More script revisions to accommodate Gosling's suggestions would have made things tight.

The new flick will be the first helmed by the Daniels since the Oscar-winning 2022 flick Everything Everywhere All at Once and Kwan explained why he and Scheinert had taken a while to make a follow-up.

The 38-year-old filmmaker told Collider last month: "The only thing you need to know is we are trying to do what we have always done, which is listen very deeply to what is happening in the world and try to internalise that and make something really fun and entertaining that kind of reflects that story back to the world.

"So, one of the reasons why it's taking so long is because what we're feeling and what we're hearing from the world is very complex and really nuanced, and there's so much paradox."

Kwan continued: "To kind of reconcile all those things and put them into one movie, it takes time.

"Some trees grow really quickly within a couple of years, some trees take a very long time, and sometimes the work that we do takes a little bit longer."

However, the director did give some clues regarding the genre of the untitled flick.

Kwan said: "It's going to be fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart.

"Very existential. All those things that you would hope that one of our movies would be. But as the world gets more complex, I believe one of my jobs as a storyteller is to meet the world where it's at."