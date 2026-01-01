Michael Bay set for blockbuster about real life Operation Epic Fury rescue mission

Michael Bay is directing a movie based on a real rescue mission to save downed pilots in Iran.

The iconic action blockbuster filmmaker is teaming up with Universal Pictures to tell the recent true story of two US airmen who got rescued after their F-15E Strike Eagle was downed behind enemy lines during Operation Epic Fury.

According to Deadline, Bay is working on a feature film about their extraordinary journey based on Mitchell Zuckoff's upcoming book.

He said in a statement: "I’ve had an amazing partnership over my 30-year career working with the Department of War and amazing US military members.

"In my film 13 Hours, no rescue force answered the call for help.

"This film is about everyone who answered the call in one of the most complex, intricate and high-stakes operations in recent history.

"It celebrates the true heroism and unwavering dedication of our service members.”

In the past, Bay has spend almost 30 years collaborating with law enforcement and US military on the likes of Armageddon, The Rock, Pearl Harbor and Transformers.

For the likes of Pearl Harbor, Transformers and 13 Hours: The Secret Solders of Benhazi, the military lent logistical support, personnel and equipment to make sure the filmmaker's portrayal of the Armed Forces was as accurate as possible.

Last month, weeks after the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, the US military launched a widescale rescue operation in Iran's Zargos Mountains.

The jet had been shot down, but the bold mission was a success as the pilot and weapons system offer were both recovered.

Bay will reunite with producers Scott Gardenhour and Erwin Stoff on the project, which will be a reunion for the trio after they worked on true war story 13 Hours together.

Zuckoff works at Boston University as a professor of communications, and 12 years ago he wrote the book 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi.

The tome was co-written with surviving members of the security team from the attack in 2012, which inspired the movie.