Rumer Willis had 'huge reckoning' about Derek Richard Thomas relationship at friend's wedding

Rumer Willis had a wake-up call about her relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas during her friend's wedding.

During an appearance on Maeve Reilly's The Inside Edit podcast, the actress revealed that she realised she didn't want to be with the musician, the father of her three-year-old daughter Louetta, when she attended the celebrity stylist's wedding in June 2024.

"Your wedding was a huge reckoning moment for me," Willis told Reilly. "I heard your vows and I just realised that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in."

The 37-year-old explained that she wanted a relationship that looked like Reilly and her husband Zach Quittman's.

"I was just watching you guys - just weeping, holding my child - and I just thought, you know what? I need to have more value for myself," she recalled. "I need to go and like, leave, no matter how scared I am and find something that looks like this, because I want that."

Willis was first linked to Thomas in May 2022 and they welcomed Louetta in April 2023. In August the following year, The House Bunny star revealed they had separated.

Describing their relationship as "brutal and challenging", she added, "And I'm so proud of myself, you know? I work hard and I show up for my kid and it's such a privilege."

Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared that she was starting to feel "back in her power again" after going through the difficult split and now has higher standards for her next relationship.

The 90210 star said that being a mom "makes (her) so happy" and she hopes to meet a "wonderful man" and have "seven more" kids.

Earlier this year, Willis revealed on Instagram that she had to work four different jobs because she was the "sole provider" for Louetta.