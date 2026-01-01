Robert De Niro, Josh Brolin and Ben Stiller quiz Stephen Colbert during penultimate TV episode

Stars including Robert De Niro, Josh Brolin and Ben Stiller quizzed late-night TV host Stephen Colbert on the second-to-last episode of his show on Wednesday night.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host enlisted a raft of famous friends to participate in the final edition of his regular 15-question segment, The Colbert Questionert. However, Colbert flipped the format and finally answered the questions himself.

Fifteen stars descended upon New York's Ed Sullivan Theater for the segment, which former U.S. news anchor John Dickerson compered.

In addition to De Niro, Brolin and Stiller, celebrity guests including Billy Crystal, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Martha Stewart, Mark Hamill, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Daniels, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Ben Stiller, Aubrey Plaza and James Taylor, as well as Colbert's wife Evelyn, each took a turn sitting behind his desk and asking him a question as he sat in the guest chair.

They asked him questions about his favourite sandwich, whether he preferred cats or dogs, his favourite smell and his first concert, among others.

During his appearance, Brolin also gifted Colbert a small ship in a bottle, featuring an engraving that read, "May you always glide through life's sometimes tumultuous waters." They exchanged a hug, Colbert kissed him on the cheek, and Brolin urged him to "take care".

Meanwhile, De Niro, a prominent critic of Donald Trump, used his moment on the show to slam the U.S. President over the Epstein files.

The Raging Bull actor asked Colbert what number he was thinking of, and the comedian guessed three. De Niro quipped, "Okay. Cause I thought it would've been 2.5 million. That's the number of Epstein files Trump still hasn't released."

Later in the episode, Bruce Springsteen sang his anti-Trump anthem Streets of Minneapolis, about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown in the city earlier this year, in front of a projection of an American flag and words such as "resistance", "truth", and "hope".

Before his performance, the outspoken Trump critic said, "I am here in support tonight for Stephen because you're the first guy in America who's lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke."

Colbert, who has hosted The Late Show since 2015, will bow out on Thursday night with a bunch of surprise celebrity guests.