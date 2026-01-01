Amy Adams explains why she ditched social media

Amy Adams stopped using her Instagram account because it didn't "feel organic".

Reflecting on her decision to ditch Instagram in an interview for S Magazine this week, the Oscar-nominated actress explained that it simply didn't align with her interests.

"It didn't feel organic," she told the publication. "I'm kind of boring. I am really routine-driven. I go to the same places. I'm already so settled in my ways that I would have to hunt for something to post about outside of work."

Despite only ever making 22 posts, Amy has nearly one million followers.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Enchanted star promoted her new project, Cape Fear.

Based on the novel The Executioners and two film adaptations, the psychological thriller miniseries also features Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson.

And as with her other film and TV projects, Amy explained that she always starts with "imagination work" when figuring out a new character.

"It's so fun building this, until I feel (my character) in my body. I know how (my character) feels about things. I don't have to question how to play something because I innately start to interpret things through her lens. Her lens becomes my lens," the 51-year-old mused. "When I start talking about a character from an 'I' place instead of a 'her' or 'she' place, I know we've integrated in a way that's gonna be helpful to the process. It's a state of being in the character as opposed to performing as a character."

Cape Fear is set to premiere via Apple TV on 5 June.