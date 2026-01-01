Chelsea Handler slams comedians for making offensive jokes at Kevin Hart roast

Chelsea Handler has called out Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe for the "gross" jokes they made at Netflix's Roast of Kevin Hart.

During an appearance on the Funny Knowing You podcast with Deon Cole on Wednesday, the stand-up star alleged she had received direct messages from Gillis and Hinchcliffe's former partners, who told her "everything we know, that they're racist, that they're bigots, they're sexist".

Cole then questioned Handler whether she liked any of the jokes Gillis made at the recent comedy event, and she replied, "No. I mean, it was ick. It was gross."

Specifically, the author called him out over a comment he made about lynching.

"I don't find those jokes to be funny," she stated. "Jokes about lynching Black people, lynching is not a joke. That's worse than rape. You're not joking about rape, are you? You can go for it without being gross."

In addition, Handler noted that she didn't appreciate Hinchcliffe's joke about Sheryl Underwood's late husband, Michael Sparkman, and the one that referenced the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

"There was so much disgustingness, that I knew it was going to be a gross vibe that I would be able to elevate it no problem," the 51-year-old continued. "That's what I wanted to do. Kevin (deserved) an elevated roast."

Representatives for Hinchcliffe have not yet responded to Handler's comments.

However, Gillis issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is a big moment for Chelsea. I am glad she's capitalizing. Good for her. We're all rooting for her. Anyway, come see me July 17 at the football stadium in Philly," he replied.

Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Ross, Lizzo, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, and Katt Williams also participated in the Roast of Kevin Hart.

The special is now streaming via Netflix.