Mick Jagger to play Josh O'Connor's father in Three Incestuous Sisters

Mick Jagger has joined the star-studded cast of Three Incestuous Sisters, which is currently filming in Italy.

According to local Italian reports, the Rolling Stones frontman arrived on the Italian island of Stromboli via helicopter earlier this week to film Alice Rohrwacher's English-language debut.

Jagger will reportedly play a lighthouse keeper alongside O'Connor as his son. Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are believed to be playing the titular sisters, while Isabella Rossellini rounds out the cast.

Based on Audrey Niffenegger's 2005 illustrated novel of the same name, the film follows three isolated sisters who fall in love with a lighthouse keeper's son. Rohrwacher co-wrote the film adaptation with Eileen author Ottessa Moshfegh.

Jagger, 82, is no stranger to acting and has had sporadic screen roles since he played outlaw Ned Kelly in the 1970 film of the same name. His other film credits include 1970's Performance, 1992's Freejack, 1997's Bent and 2011's The Man From Elysian Fields, among others.

Three Incestuous Sisters marks his return to the screen for the first time in six years, after appearing in 2019's The Burnt Orange Heresy. It comes at a busy time for Jagger, as the Rolling Stones are gearing up to release their next album, Foreign Tongues, on 10 July.

Principal photography on the film began in April and is expected to last ten weeks in Rome and Stromboli. As well as her starring role, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Johnson is also producing the film via her TeaTime Pictures banner.

Italian director Rohrwacher, best known for films like Happy as Lazzaro and The Wonders, previously worked with O'Connor and Rossellini on her 2023 movie La Chimera.