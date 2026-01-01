Khloé Kardashian regrets getting cats declawed: 'I was really misadvised'

Khloé Kardashian has admitted she regrets having her cats declawed.

The Kardashians star reflected on the decision during the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, discussing the consequences of the controversial surgical procedure, which is strongly discouraged by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Speaking candidly, Khloé explained that she had little experience caring for cats at the time.

"I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed," she said. "I've never owned cats before. I didn't even know that was a thing."

The 41-year-old continued, "I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction. I feel like that's why my cats are miserable and it was at my doing."

Khloé also revealed that her pets are kept indoors full-time because they no longer have claws to protect themselves.

"My cats wear AirTags," the reality star stated. "Like, they're not allowed to even go near a door. I'm so afraid if they get out because they have no way to defend themselves. They lost their protection tools. It makes me sad."

Declawing involves surgically removing part or all of a cat's third phalanges, the toe bones attached to the claws.

The procedure has been banned in a number of U.S. states except for medical reasons. California joined the growing list in January after legislation passed last October came into effect.

Khloé welcomed her first cat, Grey Kitty, in late 2022, before introducing a second cat, Baby Kitty, in 2024.