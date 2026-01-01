Jimmy Kimmel urges viewers to 'never watch CBS again' after Stephen Colbert's final show

Jimmy Kimmel has urged viewers to "never watch CBS again" following Stephen Colbert's final episode of The Late Show.

The television host and comedian has encouraged fans to boycott the network after tuning in to watch Colbert's farewell episode on Thursday night, following the programme's cancellation.

Speaking during the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Kimmel shared his thoughts on the axing of the long-running late-night show.

"We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert, and the writers, producers, and staff and crew at The Late Show, whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours," he said.

"I think you know how I feel about the fact that they're being pushed out," Kimmel continued. "I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight - although I know they probably won't."

The 58-year-old went on to congratulate his fellow talk show host and his team "for all the great work over the last 11 years" and the work they will do in the future.

"Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them," he insisted. "It was nothing like the old days of late-night. I always loved being on Stephen's show. I loved having him on ours."

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel stated that he hoped viewers would tune in to Colbert's final episode - and that it would be the last time they watched CBS.

"I will be watching tomorrow night," he told the camera. "I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don't ever watch it again. But watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen a fond farewell."

CBS officials announced the cancellation of The Late Show in July, explaining that the decision was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night".

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air its final episode on Thursday night on CBS.