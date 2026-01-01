Robert Folk scores Martin Campbell’s thriller 'Just Play Dead' starring Samuel L. Jackson

Multi-award-winning composer Robert Folk has scored Casino Royale director Martin Campbell’s upcoming thriller Just Play Dead starring Samuel L. Jackson, one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, and Eva Green.As one of Hollywood’s leading composers, Folk is known for his work on popular films including Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Toy Soldiers, Nothing to Lose, American Pie: Band Camp, Police Academy, and The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter, among others. Folk is also a graduate and former faculty member of the famed Juilliard School in New York City. Since completing his doctorate, Folk has composed and conducted the musical scores for over 90 feature films.Campbell, who was BAFTA-nominated for directing Casino Royale, helms Just Play Dead from a screenplay by Dan Gordon, whose previous credits include Rambo: Last Blood and The Hurricane Heist. The film also reunites Campbell and Green, who previously worked together on Casino Royale.During the Cannes Film Festival this week, it was announced that Highland Film Group, which co-financed the film, locked deals to distribute it in key international territories across all media. The release date will be announced at a later date.