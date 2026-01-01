Rumer Willis claims face 'changed because of spiritual work'

Rumer Willis has denied having plastic surgery.

The 37-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has told how her face has dramatically changed because of the inner work she has done on herself.

"In an interesting way, I feel like the outer reflection is also (proof of the inner work)," she said on The Inside Edit podcast. "I'm hotter than I've ever been." She continued, "That's not because I've had a bunch of plastic surgery. I don't even get Botox anymore, I wish. That's why I have all these lines on my forehead when I talk."

Willis became a mum to daughter Loy in 2023, and acknowledged her face appears thinner than before she had her daughter.

"I've literally not done anything other than (spiritual work)," she said. "I think I had this layer of hiding. I had this layer of, 'Don't see me. I'm not pretty.' I kept repeating that to myself. I feel like once I had Lou, all of a sudden I was like, 'I can f***ing do anything.'"

Willis split from Lou's father, Derek Richard Thomas, in 2025. She confirmed the split soon after, writing on her Instagram, "I am single-moming it and coparenting. I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life. I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."