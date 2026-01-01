Zendaya addresses marriage rumours

Zendaya has addressed the rumours she is married to Tom Holland.

The couple are rumoured to be married, after the Euphoria star has been spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger.

The pair sparked engagement rumours in 2025 after Zendaya was seen wearing a diamond ring. At the Actor Awards in March this year, Zendaya's stylist told reporters that the wedding had "already happened."

Neither Zendaya nor Holland have ever confirmed the rumours. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the Spiderman actress addressed the rumours directly.

"No, I'm not going to do that," she said. "They're always searching for something."

She went on to call Holland her "best friend", talking about starring with him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and new movie, The Odyssey.

"I could have cried, I was so proud," she said. "And then Spider-Man was a dream; I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love. We bring our dogs to work; it's like a family affair. We grew up on those movies! It's like coming home."

She also opened up about what it feels like to be turning 30. "I think I do have wisdom to offer, but I also do still feel like a f***ing kid," she said. "Like what the f**k, I'm about to be 30? I still feel like a child inside."