Lily Collins reveals Emily in Paris season 6 will be the last

Lily Collins has revealed that Emily in Paris is coming to an end.

The TV star shared the news that season six will be a wrap for the show in a video posted to YouTube.

"I just wanted to share something with you all," she began. "After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final."

This latest and last season will bring "everything you love about the show", she promised, and will serve as "the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime".

"Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead. A bientôt!"

Collins and the show's creator Darren Star marked the occasion with behind-the-scenes photos from Greece, where production on the final season has started.

The location picks up from the season five finale cliffhanger, in which Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, sent Emily a postcard from Greece, asking her to meet him there.

Star told Deadline at the time that the ending "definitely hints at the idea that they'll stay in each other's lives".

Emily in Paris launched in 2018 and has become one of Netflix's most successful global franchises.