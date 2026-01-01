NASCAR legend Kyle Busch dead at 41

NASCAR motor racing champion Kyle Busch has died.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was hospitalised on Thursday due to an undisclosed illness and died soon afterwards, sending shockwaves through the racing world.

NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing), the Busch family and motorsports organisation Richard Childress Racing announced the death on Thursday evening, but did not share the cause.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement read.

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

Busch's career spanned more than two decades. He was a two-time Cup champion in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age," the statement continued.

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon."

Busch leaves behind his wife, Samantha, and two children.